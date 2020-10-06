Genius missing in a crowd

DR RAJESH SHARMA

I make a very demanding beloved.

I need pampering and I constant nurture. That way I am badly spoilt. I don’t leave anyone of my own volition; but once you ditch me, you may not realise it, but I know what has been done to you by you.

Divorce is rather legal and technical, but I accept and grant it promptly.

You need me at every step in life. Be it actual walking or a journey in cerebration and abstract attention. Those who live long, live long mostly because of me. Those who die young die young by the same corollary.

Once you decide to ditch or divorce me, you have abandoned the elixir of life.

I always exhort you to think twice before taking your call, before arriving at a decision and before opening your mouth. When someone tells you something provocative, I always ask you to take your time to think and understand what has been said. Why has it been said to you? Has it been said to you because you are part of a crowd? When that which has been said is very passionate, just ponder over the why of it. With someone telling you to do this or that , I will ask you to decide about your being and the being of the prompter; especially when you happen to be part of a crowd. A crowd is a dangerous situation; here you are most likely to ignore my advice.

‘Make yourselves sheep, and the wolves will eat you’, was very sagely said by Benjamin Franklin. You will never achieve anything better than beingsheep if you allow yourself to be part of a crowd.

When someone tells you to hit another of your kind, I will definitely alert and guide you without being judgmental and will stand by you, if you ask me to. Remember someone else may have similar designs. Always respect the response delay; unless it is a tiger pouncing upon you. In that case just take to flight. Or give the tiger a fight, if you can. A tiger has its reasons to devour you. That is a one-onone situation and nature’s way; the tiger’s way. But you are neither an animal nor one living in a jungle.

You achieve nothing by becoming part of a crowd. But many do just that, becoming a self-devouring crowd. As long as you listen to me, you never become part of a crowd and will never follow anyone blindly; not even an intelligent deception.

Whenever in doubt, just take recourse to my verdict.

‘Common sense is a genius dressed in its working clothes’, was famously said about me by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Love me, nurture me, pamper me, and I will definitely save you from becoming a crowd.

A version of this article appears in print on October 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

