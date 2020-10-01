Living with Covid-19 stigma

A man died by suicide even after recovering from. Covid-19. Sadly, he had lost the war against the social stigma that the disease brings with it.
According to media reports, there has been a steep rise in the suicide rate following the pandemic, many of them caused by extreme stigmatisation by the community.
Social stigma arises from a lack of knowledge and facts. It is the association between a person who shares certain characteristics and a specific disease.
Such stigmas affect those with the disease psychologically, as well as their caregivers, family, friends and communities. Even people showing similar characteristics of Covid-19 are being stigmatised and are in great suffering.
One victim, who was continuously nagged by the press after his test showed he had the coronavirus, shared verbally, “I am tired with the social isolation and discrimination. I have suffered so much that I am thinking of taking this up in court for privacy data theft.”
Stigma can drive people to hide the illness to avoid discrimination and prevent people from seeking healthcare immediately.
Research has clearly shown the association between stigma and fear around infectious diseases and the affected response.
The primary causes for shame surrounding Covid-19 are related to the emergence of the new virus; many are unaware of its effects. The development of Covid-19 has created a state of confusion, anxiety and fear in the public. Empathetically such factors are contributing to harmful stereotypes, leadibg to a situation where the virus can take a massive form.
Furthermore, this is escalating health problems and proving difficulty in controlling the disease. In this time of public health crisis, the government, citizens, media, key influencers and communities have an essential role to play in preventing and stopping the stigma surrounding the disease in the country. The facts should be accessible to the general public.
According to research on the mental health status of health workers in Nepal, nearly half of the participants of the study expressed a high degree of corona-related fear. During the pandemic, it’s heart aching to see the warriors of the pandemic, the health professionals, being humiliated by the society denoting them “as the virus”.
We all need to be thoughtful when communicating on the social media and other communication platforms. What works is building trust in reliable health services and advice, demonstrating empathy with those affected, understanding the disease itself, and adopting effective, practical measures so that people can help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
Kathmandu, September 28 People queuing without maintaining safe distancing to buy onions at NRs. 60 per kg at the Nepal Food Corporation at Thapathali in Kathmandu on Monday. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley recorded as many as 902 cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The number of single-day coronavirus infections detected in the three districts 900 for the first time on Tuesday, with 934 cases. The capital alone recorded 697 new Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Security personnel in a search operation found body of a youth who had gone missing in a forest in Chandrapur Municipality-6 of Rautahat district. The Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel found the body partly devoured by a wild animal in Tildhare forest, four kilometres south Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 77,817 as 1,559 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,057 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 56,428 people have recovered from the dise Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seven people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 498. Two women and five men lost their lives due to this infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed. Both the deceased women, aged 34 &am Read More...
BRUSSELS: Belgium's official death toll from coronavirus infections crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday, according to data from the Sciensano health institute. Belgium, home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, successfully slowed the spread of COVID-19 with a lockdown tha Read More...
At least 33,634,972 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,004,690 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. World Bank President David Malpass said he was seeking board approval for a $12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and deve Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu Valley records 902 coronavirus infections on Wednesday Till date, 1,021,5 Read More...