Saloons of the bygone era

The relentless noise of scissors at work and a bedlam of people practising multi-lingualism is a familiar scene at traditional salons. Salons, which are often mispronounced and wrongly spelt as ‘saloons’ in small towns, bear a testimony to the inacquaintance of the dwellers with the foreign language. Both the words are distantly connected as the word ‘salon’ means an establishment where a hairdresser, beautician or couturier conducts trade, and ‘saloon’ means a public room or building used for a specified purpose.
I have had a long association with such traditional ‘saloons’ since the time when I was first exposed to the dreadful black throne-like hair dresser’s chair as a child. I was traumatised by the sight of the scissors gnawing off the hair with such swift precision. I fostered a strange fear that the barber would accidently cut off my ears while giving my hair the desired shape.
How could I forget being made to sit on a wooden block placed on the arms of the chair and the irritating sound of the razor rubbing at the back of my neck? At times I feel that since then nothing significant has changed in these salons. The clients, the ambience, the chit chat, the movies and the barbers – everything appears to be immortal in their own respect.
Still we see hair dressers engrossed in movies while trimming or shaving. The client under the blade is eternally in the embrace of fear. Barbers are the ones who can also be termed as the encyclopedia of the surrounding areas as they maintain a robust data of the residents, their occupation and even their personal lives. One just has to name a person, and his detailed curriculum vitae will be unfolded before you in mille-seconds.
Then there is always a septuagenarian with his eyes fixed to the newspaper. He keeps grumbling and castigating the current policies of the government and giving his keen insight on matters of national security and finance. Besides, you would also find youngsters fiddling with the newspapers just to learn something more about their favourite movie stars.
Apart from this, the gossip mongers hold a place of paramount importance. Their conversations range from showbiz to politics and sports to academics. The barbers too keep playing a cameo in such discussions with their incomplete knowledge and peculiar expressions.
I firmly opine that barber shops not only smarten us up and make us look presentable but also give us a peep into the psyches of different kinds of people. It is a school in itself wherein disciplines like politics, literature, psychology, cosmetology, humour and criticism are at our very disposal.
A version of this article appears in print on November 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 21 Tanahun’s Manungkot, which has become a popular tourist destination after it went viral on social network, has been drawing hundreds of tourists daily. The site has become viral on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, among other sites. Domestic tourists from across th Read More...
KATHMANDU: Babu Sherpa won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday. Played under stroke play full handicap format, Sherpa finished first with the score of three-under 69. Ang Dendi Sherpa was runner-up with two-under 70. A total of 24 golfers took Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 The price of the precious metals edged lower as the domestic market resumed trading after the Tihar holidays. According to the rate list of the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was priced at Rs 95,100 per tola when the market Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 Ample liquidity and lack of other investment avenues due to the coronavirus pandemic has lured investors to the local bourse, fuelling the market rally in recent days. Continuing the trend after the Tihar holidays, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index advanced by 3.47 Read More...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid pulled off their first La Liga win over Barcelona in more than a decade as Yannick Carrasco capitalised on a blunder from Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to secure a 1-0 victory at an empty Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Belgian winger Carrasco broke the dea Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported a Covid-19 related fatality on Sunday. According to the BPKIHS, a 45-year-old male from Bahundangi in Mechinagar Municipality-4 of Jhapa district passed away while undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of t Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s desperate bid to overturn the U.S. election was dealt a new setback on Saturday when a federal judge threw out his campaign’s attempt to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania. U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann ruled that the Trump campaign’s e Read More...
SAPTARI: A wild elephant died due to electrocution in Paremara, Kanchanrup Municipality-5 of Saptari district. According to Chief of the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve Office Chandra Shekhar Chaudhary, "The elephant could have got electrocuted after coming in contact with an electricity pole." The Read More...