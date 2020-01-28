Saturn and Sade-sati

DURGA INNANI

Saturn’s transit ‘gochara’ in the sign of Capricorn on January 24 begins the Sade-sati for those born under the Aquarius moon sign. This day ends the Sade-sati for Scorpio and begins the last phase of the Sade-sati for Sagittarius.

Since 2017, Saturn has been transiting in the sign of Sagittarius.

Saturn, or Shani, is a slow-moving planet and stays in one zodiac sign for about two-and-a-half years, hence, astrologically, the impact of Saturn’s transit is felt strongly over an individual’s life.

Sade-sati is considered to be in operation in one’s life when Saturn transits in the sign before, on and after the sign of your natal moon. Sade-sati, a period of seven and half years, is the sum of the transit periods of these three consecutive signs for approximately two-and-ahalf years each.

Saturn’s transit in the sign 12th from your moon is the starting period of Sade-sati, also called the rising phase. The most crucial phase is when Saturn is in the same sign as the moon, known as the peak phase, and the final phase, called the setting of Sade-sati, is when Saturn is transiting in the sign 2nd from your moon.

To correctly analyse the impact of Sade-sati, it is important to understand the placement of Saturn, its aspect in one’s birth chart and also the planetary dasha that the individual is currently experiencing.

Sade-sati, the most intriguing and intimidating phenomenon in astrology, is dubiously associated with difficulties and challenges and popularly considered as a negative phase.

However, it is the period in an individual’s life when Saturn, the hard taskmaster, checks one’s capacity to endure hardships, tests one’s patience, integrity and perseverance. One will find it difficult to achieve success in this period as one may not get the desired results instantly.

However, Saturn, the planet of karma, delays but does not deny. Hence, your good deeds will be rewarded eventually. So do your best and leave the rest.

If your chosen path is incorrect or you are at a crossroads, Saturn’s transit will help you realise and explore your true potentials.

Saturn has life lessons for you to learn. Its transit is bound to refine you and make you more responsible by instilling wisdom.

Like it or not, Saturn has a stern approach and will demand you to go through the required challenges for your much-needed growth. Remember, tough times don’t last; tough people do.

A version of this article appears in print on January 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

