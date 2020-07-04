Morata double leads Atlético to 3-0 over Mallorca in Liga

BARCELONA, SPAIN: Álvaro Morata scored twice to lead Atlético Madrid to a 3-0 win over Mallorca and extend its strong finish to the Spanish league on Friday.
Diego Simeone’s team has long been out of the title race being disputed by leader Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona, which they trail by eight points.
But Atlético is one of the hottest teams as La Liga ticks down before it shifts focus to the Champions League final eight to be played in Portugal next month.
In March when the league was halted, Atlético was struggling to secure a Champions League berth for next season. It is now well on course to finishing third. Atlético has remained undefeated in seven matches since the Spanish league resumed following a three-month stoppage for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were in a complicated situation before the stoppage, but we have been playing well since we got back to playing and have been playing with a great attitude,” Morata said.
Simeone’s side dominated the relegation-threatened Mallorca from kickoff.
Morata earned a penalty when he was pulled down by Aleksandar Sedlar in the area. Goalkeeper Manuel Reina blocked his strike, but a video review helped the referee order a redo of the spot kick after Sedlar entered the area too early.
Morata stepped back up and on a second try rifled the ball into the top corner in the 29th minute.
“Missing and then getting back up and trying again is part of football,” Morata said about the penalty.
The former Chelsea and Real Madrid striker was back on the scoreboard in first-half injury time when Jorge “Koke” Resurrección stole the ball and played Marcos Llorente clear to reach the end line, where he found Morata at the far post to tap home.
The goals were Morata’s 10th and 11th of the season in league play.
Mallorca could not muster a comeback and Renan Lodi hit the crossbar for Atlético before Koke scored in the 79th. His shot deflected off a defender to give Reina no chance to save.
Mallorca was left five points from safety with four games left.
BHAKTAPUR: Demonstrations in favour of continuity of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's tenure, continued for the second day today. A rally was held in support of Prime Oli in Surya Binayak Municipality, Bhaktapur, on Friday. The pro-PM Oli demonstrations were held in the wake of recent political Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Nimu, situated on the banks of river Indus, in Ladakh to interact with Indian troops earlier today. According to the press statement released by the Press Information Bureau of Government of India, he met with the top leadership of the Indi Read More...
At least 10,943,526 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 521,125 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has seen a huge jump in number of daily Covid-19 cases on Friday. With the confirmation of 740 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's coronavirus infection tally has hit 15,259. This is the highest recorded single-day spike, till date. As many as 823 people were discharged Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 242,247 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 305,629 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has witnessed a relatively significant rise in the number of COVID-19 recovery cases in the last seven days, compared to the past weeks, adding a glimmer of hope as the nation as a whole grapples with the rapidly rising number of positive cases. In the last week alone, as many as Read More...
Kathmandu, July 3 After staying home for months during the lockdown, you will require to exercise caution as you get back to your work and workout routines. The one thing anyone of us must never forget is that COVID-19 is still a part of the ecosystem, and getting yourself exposed unnecessarily i Read More...
LONDON: England all-rounder Sam Curran is self isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a COVID-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday. The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and diarrhoea on Wednesday night and would sit o Read More...