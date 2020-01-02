Army beat Three Star; NPC triumph

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, January 1

Tribhuvan Army Club defeated Ruslan Three Star Club 2-0, while Nepal Police Club beat Sankata Club 2-1 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

Nawayug Shrestha and Santosh Tamang scored in the second half as TAC registered their third straight victory. The win took the departmental side to second position with nine points, while Three Star faced their first defeat and they have seven points.

After a goalless draw in the first half, Shrestha opened the scoring with an acrobatic goal following a pass from his skipper Bharat Khawas in the 54th minute. Tamang then sealed the victory in the 79th minute after he converted the free kick from 25 yards into the goal.

Tamang returned to the team after serving 45-day suspension for spending a night in Thamel on the eve of national team’s departure to Bhutan. Tamang and three others — Bimal Gharti Magar, Anjan Bista and Dinesh Rajbanshi — were barred from traveling to Bhutan and later slapped with hefty suspensions.

Earlier, TAC skipper Khawas came close to scoring in the first minute but Three Star goalkeeper Gullame Yves Proso Njanga rescued his team from going down early. TAC created constant pressure on Three Star and the departmental side saw Santosh Tamang and George Prince Karki wasting chances.

In the 19th minute, Nawayug Shrestha charged the post after beating goalkeeper Njanga but Karan Raut cleared the ball from goalline.

Oladiran Hajmat had his shot blocked by George Prince Karki in Three Star’s first notable attempt in the 21st minute. TAC skipper Khawas missed a sitter in the 41st minute despite being fed by Karki after beating custodian Njanga.

Three Star’s Mikchhen Tamang saw his free kick headed back by Bikash Khawas in the 61st minute, while TAC goalkeeper Bikesh Kuthu saved Rupesh KC’s penalty in the injury time after Bikash Tamang handled the ball inside the box.

In another match, Suman Lama netted a brace for NPC, while Amit Tamang replied for Sankata. With the win, NPC accumulated seven points, while Sankata have four.

Lama opened the scoring in the 15th minute after he capitalised on misunderstanding between Sankata goalkeeper and defenders. Sankata earned a penalty kick three minutes later after Ajit Bhandari handled the ball inside the area and Tamang converted from the spot to level the scores.

Lama restored the lead in the 33rd minute after he collected a pass from Prawesh Kunwar and beat Sankata goalkeeper Binaya Shrestha in one-on-one situation.

NPC goalkeeper Satrudhan K Chaudhary then saved his team twice as he denied Prohlad Roy in the 60th minute and punched out Amit Tamang’s shot in the 83rd minute.

A version of this article appears in print on January 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

