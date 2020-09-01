Australia’s Zampa replaces Richardson in IPL side Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have picked leg-spinner Adam Zampa to replace fellow Australian Kane Richardson for the 2020 Indian Premier League season, with the fast bowler heading home ahead of the birth of his first child.
Zampa, who has previously played for the defunct Rising Pune Supergiant team in the popular Twenty20 tournament, will provide cover for India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
The tournament is set to begin in the United Arab Emirates on Sept. 19 in a bio-secure bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are disappointed to not have Kane’s skills with us this IPL, as he was certainly on top of his game,” RCB team director Mike Hesson said in a statement.
“… Once we found out Kane and Nyki’s baby was due during the IPL, it’s an exciting time, and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child.
“When looking at our squad for UAE conditions we felt it was an opportunity to bring in another quality leg spinner in Zampa to provide cover for Chahal and also give us extra options if conditions suit spin as expected.”
Richardson has been named in Australia’s squad for their limited-overs tour of England starting Sept. 4.
KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement o Read More...
Lalitpur, August 31 People offer morning prayer to Rato Machhindranath on Monday amid the restrictions imposed by district officials to contain the spread of coronavirus: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 693,472 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out 11 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Monday reported 899 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal's Covid-19 tally as such stands at 39,460. Of the 899 people who were diagnosed with the disease, 303 are female while 596 are male. A fair amount of recoveries were reported Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 298 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total number of cases, 190 surfaced in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 67 infections were reported in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours while the number of the same i Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday decided to fix a standard rate for all Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted to diagnose coronavirus infection. As per the circular issued by the ministry, a meeting held to discuss mechanisms for prevention and con Read More...
NEW YORK: Off-court distractions and a neck injury could not prevent Novak Djokovic from extending his winning run this year to 23 matches and the Serbian could not be in more intimidating form ahead of the US Open. Djokovic clinched his 80th career title and equalled Rafa Nadal's record of 3 Read More...
MANCHESTER: Captain Eoin Morgan belted a blistering half-century as England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. Pakistan posted 195 for four in their 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed Read More...