Bayern Munich are Europe’s restart kings

BERLIN: Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were the major winners following the resumption of European soccer’s big leagues in the wake of the novel coronavirus shutdown but some clubs may wish the season had been declared null and void.
Bundesliga champion Bayern were the only club across the continent to post a 100% record since the restart, winning all nine of their games, scoring 27 goals in the process.
Real Madrid looked set to emulate Bayern as they won their opening 10 games after the restart in June, a burst of form that delivered the Liga title. They blotted their copybook on Sunday, however, when they drew 2-2 at Leganes.
Statistics compiled by sports data specialists Gracenote show that English second-tier side Brentford were the third-best performing club since the restart, winning seven in a row before a costly defeat at Stoke City on Saturday put a huge dent in their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Serie A sides Atalanta and AC Milan were the next best, gaining 2.56 and 2.50 points per game respectively.
Interestingly Liverpool, who have been the standout team across Europe, have laboured after the restart, though with the Premier League title as good as won in March, that is perhaps understandable.
In their last eight games Liverpool have averaged only 1.75 points, compared to their season average of 2.58, scored 1.63 goals per game (2.14 for the season) and conceded 1.13 (0.81).
The worst performing team after the resumption were Norwich City who are the only club in Europe’s top leagues not to pick up a point since the restart.
Relegated Norwich have lost all eight of their Premier League games, conceding 18 goals and scoring one.
Bundesliga side Schalke 04 were not much better, picking up only two points for their last nine games.
The most prolific scorers across the top six European leagues were Manchester City and AC Milan who have averaged 3.13 goals since the restart, while Porto and Brentford had the meanest defences, leaking only three goals apiece.
DAMAULI: With the monsoon at its peak, floods and landslips triggered by continuous incessant rainfall since Saturday have caused massive havoc across the nation. Vehicular movement along the Dumre-Besisahar road section has been obstructed due to landslides at Ranibas in Bhanu Municipality-9 Read More...
Kathmandu, July 20 Hours of continuous downpour has led to flooding of Bagmati River in Kathmandu. The river found its way into Teku area, among other places, as rainfall persisted through the day on Monday. Read More...
TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, the first a penalty awarded for handball, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Lazio which put them on the brink of a ninth successive Serie A title on Monday. Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, his 50th Serie A goal, and added a second afte Read More...
BHAKTAPUR, JULY 20 The Hanumante River and other smaller rivers swollen by torrential rainfall for the past two days have inundated many residential areas in Bhaktapur Municipality and Surya Binayak Municipality. Flood in the Hanumante river submerged settlements in wards 1, 3 and 4 in Bha Read More...
Kathmandu, July 20 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal today told some of the Standing Committee members, who were formerly associated with the erstwhile CPN-Maoist Centre, that he would not accept people's multi-party ideology championed by the erstwhile CPN-UML Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 20 Pashupati Area Development Trust has said it is prepared to allow devotees to visit Pashupatinath temple in the Nepali month of Shrawan. The temple has been closed since the government announced the nationwide lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus since March 2 Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 20 The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has issued flood alerts across major river basins in the country, and inside Kathmandu valley as it has forecast heavy rain for the next few days until July 23. The country saw heavy rainfall across the country including Kathma Read More...