Boxers honoured

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Boxing Association felicitated the 13th South Asian Games medal winning boxers here on Thursday.

National Sports Council Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal, NBA President Ram Awale and Vice-president Arjun KC handed over Rs 25,000 each to gold medal winners Sanil Shahi, Bhupendra Thapa and Minu Gurung.

The amount was sent by former boxer Kush Basnet, who has been living in the United Kingdom, through chief coach Om Kumar Maskey.

The hosts Nepal had won three gold and six each silver and bronze medals in the 13th South Asian Games held in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur from December 1-10 last year.

A version of this article appears in print on January 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

