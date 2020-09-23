Cricket Association of Nepal categorises cricketers, signs contracts

KATHMANDU: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Tuesday categorised the men and women cricket players and signed contracts with them for the next year.

The CAN board meeting held in Bharatpur, Chitwan on Tuesday classified the cricketers into categories and fixed corresponding remuneration for a year.

The cricket association categorised 18 men and 19 women cricketers into grades A, B and C.

Grade ‘A’ cricket players classified by the CAN includes

Male cricketers Female cricketers Paras Khadka Rubina Chhetri Gyanendra Malla Neri Thapa Sandeep Lamichhane Indu Sharma Sharad Veswakar, Sita Ranamagar Karan KC Karuna Bhandari Basanta Regmi Deependra Singh Aire Binod Bhandari

Grade ‘B’ cricket players classified by the CAN includes

For male: For female: Suman Bhari Jyoti Pandey Somlal Kami Apsari Begam Arif Sheikh Roma Thapa Pawan Saraf Bindu Rawal Kavita Joshi Reetu Kanaujiya Kajal Shrestha Sarita Magar

Similarly, grade ‘C’ players include

For male: For female: Subas Khakurel Kabita Kunwar Rohit Poudel Doli Bhatta Kushal Malla Anuradha Chaudhary Ramid Khan Sonu Khadka Abinash Bohora Anjali Chand Kamal Singh Eire Shova Ale

According to Chatur Bahadur Chand, chair of the CAN, A-grade men cricketers would receive monthly remuneration of Rs 50,000, B-grade Rs 40,000 and C-grade Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, A-grade women cricketers would be entitled to a monthly remuneration of Rs 15,000 followed by Rs 12,000 and Rs 10,000 for B and C grades.

Men cricketers received an increment of RS 5,000 per grade while this is the first time that women cricketers entered into contract with the governing body.

“The CAN has signed contracts with women cricketers for the first time. This is a good start”, CAN chair Chand said.

The association has also decided to coordinate with the concerned authorities for organising Prime Minister Cup within mid-December.

Likewise, the board took the decision to remunerate cricket coach Jagat Tamata at par with the ‘A’ grade cricketers for two years.

The board also decided to form a three-member committee for life insurance of the contracted cricketers, ground staff and office staff.