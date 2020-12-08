Chelsea’s Kepa to face Krasnodar, Ziyech out

LONDON: Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal for Chelsea in Tuesday’s Champions League home game against Krasnodar, but winger Hakim Ziyech will miss out due to a hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday.
Ziyech was substituted during Chelsea‘s 3-1 Premier League victory against Leeds United on Saturday with 19-year-old Billy Gilmour set to deputise for the Moroccan.
“Ziyech is going for a scan this afternoon so I will have more information later. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also out with a hamstring problem,” Lampard told reporters.
Spaniard Kepa, who became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and was dropped by Lampard following the arrival of Senegalese Edouard Mendy.
“Kepa starts. It is about attitude and how you play, his situation now is different with Mendy’s form. Kepa is training brilliantly well and acting brilliantly well,” Lampard added.
Chelsea have 13 points from five games and will definitely top Group D while Krasnodar are third on four points and are guaranteed a Europa League place.
