Dahiya, Zhou win

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Aman Dahiya of India and Xintong Zhou of China won the singles titles of the Junior J5 Circuit-I Tournament under the ITF World Tennis Tour here on Friday.

Dahiya defeated Krishan Hooda 6-2, 6-4 in all-India boys’ singles final, while Zhou beat India’s Riya Uboveja 6-4, 6-1 to claim girls’ section title. Aditya Vardhan Roy Chowdhury and Dhruv Tangri of India bagged the boys’ doubles title with a 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 victory over Malaysia’s Christian Andre Sheng Liew and Vietnam’s Quoc Uy Vo.

Likewise, Ines Faltingerof Austria teamed up with Xintong Zhou of China to beat Singapore’s Deanne Choo and India’s Riya Uboveja 6-1, 7-5 in girls’ doubles final. President of Nepal Tennis Association Jyoti Rana and General Secretary Mahohar Das Mool handed over the prizes to the winners.

February 08, 2020

