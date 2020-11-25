Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies of heart attack

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 – Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.
Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.
He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.
Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death.
KYIV: An inexperienced Barcelona side missing Lionel Messi eventually cruised to a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season and continue their 100% start in the competition. After a sluggish first half, the Cata Read More...
TURIN: Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a late header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros on Tuesday. With two games remaining, the result left Juve second in Group G on nine poin Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 Transparency International, in a report released today, has said that corruption in the country has increased by 58 per cent in the past one year. The report, ‘Global Corruption Barometer - Asia 2020’ revealed this on the basis of a public opinion survey conducted am Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has developed ‘Guidelines on Implementation of Conditional Grants for Differently-abled Persons and Senior Citizens in Provinces’ for distribution of assistive devices to differently-abled persons, their rehabilitation Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has urged all local levels to prepare their annual disaster report and submit the same to the concerned agency as soon as possible. In response to a letter of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management A Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 Nepali Congress lawmaker in the National Assembly Radhe Shyam Adhikari has accused the KP Sharma Oli-led government of undermining the Parliament by not calling its winter session and issuing ordinances one after another. The government recently issued two ordinances to fac Read More...
BAJHANG, NOVEMBER 24 As many as 11 security personnel have been staying in a damaged house putting their lives at risk in Bajhang. The police personnel staying in the dilapidated house have been deployed for security of Debal Airport. The house has big holes forcing the security personn Read More...
DHADING, NOVEMBER 24 Most of the schools that were closed well before the beginning of the new academic session in Dhading have resumed classes. Keeping in view of the protracted shutdown and its effect on the education calendar, all 13 local levels in the district allowed schools to reope Read More...