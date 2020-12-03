Forty-eight NBA players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season

Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Wednesday, as players returned to their team’s home markets for the start of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22.
The NBA said it tested 546 players as part of its “initial return-to-market testing phase,” which kicked off between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30. Anyone who tested positive was placed in isolation until cleared under league rules.
The league had few issues keeping its “bubble” environment at Walt Disney World free of the novel coronavirus as it carried out the end of their delayed season earlier this year, but now faces many of the same challenges other North American leagues have playing in the COVID-19 era.
With the exception of the Toronto Raptors, teams will play in their home markets this season, with individual player workouts starting this week and group workouts beginning Sunday.
The Raptors, the only Canadian team in the league, will start their season in Tampa, Florida, due to tight international travel restrictions, as COVID-19 cases soar in the United States, where hospitalizations hit a record for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.
The NFL, which is currently playing, and MLB, which wrapped its truncated, delayed season with the World Series in October, both grappled with numerous game postponements and COVID-19 positives, as players traveled from city to city to compete in a sports landscape thoroughly upended by the pandemic.
KATHMANDU: Nine more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,538. Meanwhile, 1,490 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 236,246. Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease have b Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 236,246 as 1,490 additional infections emerged on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 565 are females while 925 are males. In the last 24 hours, 723 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 531 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been postponed for Saturday. The meeting which was previously scheduled for 1:00 pm today had first been postponed by an hour to 2:00 pm citing party co-chair Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's busy schedule. पा Read More...
Women from the migrating community become weak as they give birth to many babies and especially while they are on the move. They hardly get time to take rest as they are compelled to labour hard and carry heavy loads. BAJURA: The family of Jauma Thapa of Baudi, in Himali Rural Municipality-3 of Baj Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ramchandra Poudel, who reached Tanahun district to inaugurate a motorable bridge in Byas Municipality, has been taken into police custody. He was arrested while attending a function organised to inaugurate a bridge along Dumsichaur road, over Buld Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 723 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday. Of the total 1,490 new cases logged from across the country, 531 were reported from Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 134 and 58 infections respectively. 325 o Read More...
BANGKOK: Thailand’s highest court on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of breaching ethics clauses in the country’s constitution, allowing him to stay in his job. The Constitutional Court ruled on a complaint brought by the Pheu Thai party, the largest opposition grouping i Read More...
BEIJING: China's landing of its third probe on the moon is part of an increasingly ambitious space program that has a robot rover en route to Mars, is developing a reusable space plane and is planning to put humans back on the lunar surface. The Chang'e 5, the first effort to bring lunar rock Read More...