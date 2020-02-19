GHCA beat HCA

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy defeated Himalaya Cricket Academy by seven wickets in the first match of the Orchid College second Himalayan Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds.

Set the target of 59 runs, GHCA raced to 61-3 in 13.4 overs to complete the victory. Aasif Sheikh scored an unbeaten 41 off 49 balls hitting eight fours. Earlier, HCA were bowled out for 235 runs in their second innings. Rashid Khan took 5-51 for GHCA, while Sonu Devkota and Ariyo Poudel grabbed two wickets each. GHCA were all out for 320 runs in reply to HCA’s 144 in first innings.

The first innings centurion, Aasif Sheikh of GHCA was named the man of the match.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

