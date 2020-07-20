Kane double for Spurs hits Leicester’s top-four hopes

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looked back to his best with two quality goals as his side dealt a huge blow to Leicester City’s top-four hopes with a 3-0 victory in the Premier League on Sunday.
Kane struggled for sharpness when the season resumed last month, a legacy of the serious hamstring injury that sidelined him from Jan. 1, but the striker produced a dazzling display as Spurs boosted their Europa League qualifying hopes.
Leicester’s James Justin deflected Son Heung-min’s shot into his own goal after six minutes to give Spurs the perfect start and England captain Kane’s clinical double before halftime put Jose Mourinho’s side in complete control.
He has now scored four times in two games and has 23 in all competitions this season.
“I’m feeling as good as I’ve done for the last four or five years,” Kane, who notched up 200 career club league goals against Newcastle United in midweek, told Sky Sports.
“I like to do my talking on the pitch and that’s what we did today. It’s good that we are finishing strongly.”
Leicester have looked certainties for a top-four finish for virtually the whole season but now are at risk of missing out on a Champions League spot.
They remain fourth but are level on 62 points with fifth-placed Manchester United who have two games left to play to Leicester’s one. They meet on the final day of the season.
Spurs are finishing strongly, winning four of their last five games, and moved two points above Wolverhampton Wanderers into sixth with 58, closing in on Europa League qualification.
SUPERB KANE
Kane was even involved in Tottenham‘s opener.
His superb pass released Son down the left and he sprinted half the length of the pitch to support his fellow striker.
Son went alone though and cut in to shoot right-footed, his effort taking a hefty deflection off Justin to give goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel no chance.
In an open game, Leicester responded and Jamie Vardy had chances before Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris made a great low save to keep out a sweetly-struck volley by Ayoze Perez.
Tottenham‘s second goal originated from a Leicester corner. Spurs won possession and Giovani Lo Celso burst forward and released Lucas Moura to slide in Kane who fired a left-foot shot across Schmeichel and into the bottom corner.
Kane’s second goal was majestic.
Again picked out by Moura wide on the left, he cut in and curled a right-footer inside the post.
Leicester dominated possession after the interval but made few inroads against a well-drilled Tottenham side.
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
KAVRE, JULY 18 Construction of three hospitals at three local levels in the district is under way. A 15-bed hospital is being built at Bhaluchaur of Chaurideurali Rural Municipality at a cost of Rs 70 million, said Provincial Assembly member of Bagmati Province Ratna Dhakal. The hospital build Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 Upset by the government’s failure to implement the 12-point agreement reached with the Ministry of Health and Population, youths involved in Enough is Enough’ campaign have once again started fast-unto-death strike at Basantapur to exert pressure on the government to effect Read More...
GULMI, JULY 18 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the talk of government change is baseless. Minister Gyawali said this while addressing a programme organised to hand over a polymerase chain reaction machines to Resunga Municipality in Tamghas today. The PCR machine was ha Read More...
KAVRE, JULY 18 Crisis Management Centre and COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post’s directive to expand the capacity of isolation wards and quarantine facilities to the local levels has fallen on deaf ears in Kavre. Two months have passed since the directive was issued to expand the c Read More...
DHADING, JULY 18 Government owned, Nepal Metal Company, based in Dhading, has remained closed for the past 12 years. The company has its mining asite stretched along the foot of Mt Ganesh between Dhading’s Rubi Valley and Rasuwas’s Amachhodingmo Rural Municipality. According to the Read More...
BAGMATI, JULY 18 Bagmati provincial government has decided to construct houses for those affected by the landslides and floods in different parts of the province. People losing houses in the disaster will get financial assistance for house construction. However, the land for the constructio Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 As the Ministry of Finance, Nepal Rastra Bank and Securities Board of Nepal have all hinted at introducing positive provisions to boost the secondary market, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index ascended by 4.77 per cent or 63.50 points in the trading week between July 12 and Read More...