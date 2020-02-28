KCTC on top

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Cricket Training Centre took 146-run lead after the first day of the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds on Thursday.

KCTC were all out for 190 runs in 48.3 overs in their first innings and reduced Oasis Cricket Academy to 44-5 in 23 overs in the two-day match. Bipin Acharya top scored for KCTC with 57 off 90 balls hitting 10 boundaries, while Rahul Bhandari struck eight fours in his 52-ball 42.

Bibek Rana Magar (27), Suraj Tamang (19) and Shankar Poudel (18) also contributed in double figures for KCTC. Sachin Sharma was the pick of the Oasis bowlers taking 4-56, while Sumit Shrestha and Aayush Baniya grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Roshan Pulami (20) and Sachin Sharma (one) were at the crease at stumps. Sudip Basnet (15) scored in double digit for Oasis. Surya Tamang took 3-17, while Suraj Tamang and Suvash Khatri claimed one wicket each for KCTC. — HNS

