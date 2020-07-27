Man City end league campaign with 5-0 battering of Norwich

MANCHESTER: Manchester City wrapped up their Premier League campaign with an emphatic 5-0 home victory over already-relegated Norwich City on Sunday in Spanish midfielder David Silva’s final league game for last season’s champions.
City‘s goals came from Gabriel Jesus, a Kevin de Bruyne double, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez as they finished the season in second place with 81 points, 18 behind champions Liverpool. Norwich ended bottom of the standings on 21 points.
Brazil striker Jesus stabbed home City‘s opener from close range in the 11th minute from Sterling’s low cross after the England winger sparked panic on Norwich’s right with a quick exchange of passes with De Bruyne.
Belgium international De Bruyne added the second with a sumptuous strike just before halftime, collecting Kyle Walker’s pass on the edge of the box and curling the ball past Norwich keeper Tim Krul and into the top corner.
Silva, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was involved in Manchester City‘s third, passing wide to De Bruyne, whose inch-perfect pass played in Sterling to slot home past Krul in the 79th minute.
Substitute Mahrez heaped more misery on Norwich in the 83rd minute with a right-footed strike before De Bruyne scored his second of the night in the 90th minute, curling a shot past the helpless Krul.
Norwich, who ended the season with 10 league defeats in a row, had the ball in the net in the eighth minute, but Onel Hernandez’s effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.
Hernandez was also unlucky not to score in the second half when he dribbled through a host of defenders only to see his shot smothered by goalkeeper Ederson, whose clean sheet won him the league’s Golden Glove award.
Chances were at a premium for Norwich but striker Teemu Pukki passed up a gilt-edged opportunity with his team still just a goal behind, shooting straight at Ederson after finding himself one-on-one against the Brazilian keeper.
The match marked Silva’s 309th league appearance for the club he joined a decade ago, and the 34-year-old nearly scored in the 54th minute after carving out a yard of space in the Norwich box, but Krul reacted well to palm his shot away.
SAPTARI, JULY 25 Fourteen health workers including four physicians at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital, Rajbiraj, have been kept in quarantine after a patient admitted to emergency ward of the hospital tested positive for coronavirus. The medical staff involved in the regular check-up and care Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 25 Entrepreneurs in Pokhara have been preparing to resume their business after the government took a decision allowing hotels to operate from July 30 and international and domestic flights from August 17. Chairman of Western Hotel Association, Pokhara, Bikal Tulachan said the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 25 On the back of Nepal Rastra Bank introducing investment-friendly policies for the secondary market, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index has witnessed a positive trend in the last couple of weeks. And keeping with this trend, the benchmark index increased by 3.44 per cent or Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 25 Price of precious metals surged significantly during the trading week between July 19 and 24. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold price was set at Rs 92,500 per tola on Sunday and it fell by Rs 200 a tola on Monday t Read More...
POKHARA: Two persons went missing after they were buried by a landslide at Baglung Municipality-1 of the district on Saturday night. A landslip fell onto an excavator, a tipper (Ga 1 Kha 4637) and a tractor (Dha 1 Cha 47) loading mud at the time of the incident at 8:30 pm yesterday, informed Supe Read More...
CORPUS CHRISTI: Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge, and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases. The first hurricane Read More...
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has joined in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait commissioned by Britain’s Foreign Office to honor her services to diplomacy. The portrait of the monarch by Miriam Escofet is meant to pay tribute to the queen's work in promoting U.K. interests all over the world. Read More...
NEW DELHI: The entertainment capital of India may be reeling under the coronavirus onslaught, but its celebrity inhabitants are being roiled by troubles of another kind. The suicide last month of a young and popular movie actor in Mumbai has fueled a reckoning over the privileges of the Bollywood Read More...