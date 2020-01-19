Manang share spoils with Three Star; NPC triumph

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 18

Defending champions Manang Marshyangdi Club and Ruslan Three Star Club settled for a 2-2 draw in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

Anjan Bista scored twice for MMC, while TSC’s new recruit Lal Rammavra of India netted a brace as both the teams failed to preserve their leads in the thrilling seventh-round encounter.

The draw meant three teams MMC were tied on 13 points with Tribhuvan Army Club and Machhindra Football Club after seven matches.

TAC, who have played one match less than the other two teams, are at the top, followed by Machhindra and Manang.

Three Star are at the fourth position with 11 points ahead of Nepal Police Club, who defeated Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club 2-0 in an early kickoff at the ANFA Complex grounds. NPC also accumulated 11 points to move up to fifth after their third win, thanks to goals from Saujan Rai and skipper Suman Subedi. JYC remained at the sixth position with nine points.

At the Dasharath Stadium, TSC opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Rammavra converted a free kick from the edge of the penalty box into a sensational goal as the ball hit the inside edge of the cross bar before entering the goal. Anjan Bista levelled the scores from the spot after Ashok Khawas brought down the striker inside the box four minutes into the second half.

Man-of-the-match Bista put MMC ahead in 69th minute through yet another set piece.

Fed by Kamal Shrestha from just outside the penalty box, Bista’s header hit the post and entered the goal leaving Three Star custodian Guillaume Yves Priso Njanga stranded. Against the run of the play, Rammavra brought TSC back into the match in the 83rd minute when he slid into the nets along with the ball from close range in a rebound after MMC goalkeeper Deep Karki spilled Ananta Tamang’s header.

Earlier, NPC took the lead in the 27th minute through Saujan Rai’s brilliant header from close range before skipper Suman Subedi headed home three minutes into the second half to earn full three points.

Saujan Rai received the Kelme man-of-the-match award.

