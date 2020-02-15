Manang, Three Star, Himalayan Sherpa win

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Lalitpur, February 14

Defending champions NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club, Ruslan Three Star Club and Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club recorded victories in the final round matches of the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

MMC defeated Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club 1-0 riding on solitary goal from Nishan Limbu to confirm top three finish. After a goalless draw, Limbu scored a wonderful goal from the box following a cross from Sushil Lama in the 75th minute. MMC goalkeeper Deep Karki was named the Kelme man of the match.

With their eighth win and four draws in 13 matches, MMC accumulated 28 points.

They are at the third spot on inferior goal difference than San Miguel Machhindra Club, who also have 28 points with one match on hand. Jawalakhel finished sixth after they registered five wins and played four draws for 19 points.

In another match, Three Star beat fellow Patan-based Chyasal Youth Club 2-0 to briefly climb to third position.

Lal Rammawia and Ananta Tamang scored one goal each in the second half. Lal Rammawia put Three Star ahead in the 70th minute when he headed home following a free kick from Nishan Khadka.

At a time when the match was heading towards the end, Three Star earned a penalty after Chyasal defender Tshiring Gurung brought down Lal Rammawia inside the box and Ananta Tamang converted from the spot in the third minute of the injury time. Lal Rammawia earned Kelme man-of-the-match award.

With their eighth victory, Three Star finished fourth with 26 points, while Chyasal came ninth with 15 points, behind New Road Team on inferior goal difference.

Likewise, Sherpa came from a goal down to beat New Road Team 2-1. Stephene Samir Dieubeni and Tridev Gurung scored for Sherpa after Rajesh Pariyar had put NRT ahead.

The third win of the campaign took Sherpa to top 10 with 14 points, while NRT — who had two points deducted for finishing at the bottom of the non-relegation league last year — came eighth with 15 points.

Pariyar put NRT ahead in the 31st minute with a right-footed shot following a pass from Ashok Thapa. Sherpa hit back with two goals in the space of six minutes before the first half whistle. Dieubeni levelled the scores in the 41st minute with a shot from the left side of the box, while Gurung put the team ahead with a close-range strike in the first minute of the injury time and he was later named the man of the match.

Leaders Tribhuvan Army Club will take on Machhindra in the last match of the tournament at the Dasharath Stadium on Saturday. TAC, who have one-point lead going into the last day, can claim the maiden title with a draw, whereas Machhindra need an outright victory to lift their first league crown.

A version of this article appears in print on February 15, 2020

