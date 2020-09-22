Manchester City off to winning start with victory at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON: Manchester City got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to first-half goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden plus a late Gabriel Jesus strike on Monday.
The result means there has not been a single drawn match in the opening two rounds of Premier League fixtures and the 44 goals over a single ‘game week’ is a record for the 20-team era.
Wolves beat City home and away last season but Pep Guardiola’s side were full value for their victory despite a strong response from the home side after they went 2-0 down.
Guardiola gave a debut to close-season signing Nathan Ake, the Dutch defender signed from Bournemouth, lining up alongside John Stones in the centre of defence.
While City were given a rest in the first week of the season, due to their August involvement in the Champions League, they were sharp out of the blocks, quickly finding their rhythm.
“It’s obviously hard. It’s a weird season. We know we need to start well,” said De Bruyne.
“Wolves have been a bit of a bogey team for us in the last few seasons. So it’s encouraging to play well,” he said.
PFA Player of the Year, De Bruyne put City in front with a penalty in the 20th minute. The Belgian broke into the box and was brought down by Romain Saiss before getting up to convert the spot-kick himself.
City‘s trademark passing game was at its very best for their second goal just past the half-hour, Foden ending a fine move with a clinical finish from a low Raheem Sterling cross.
Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio did well to keep out a De Bruyne effort as City threatened to put the game beyond them before the break but it was a different story after the interval.
Wolves’ Daniel Podence broke goalwards but his attempted chip went over the bar and Raul Jimenez was then picked out by a low cross from Adama Traore but the Mexican side-footed wide from inside the box.
The home side finally gained some reward in the 78th minute when Jimenez headed home a Podence cross, but in stoppage time Jesus made sure of the win for the visitors with a shot which deflected off Conor Coady.
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo highlighted his team’s failure to take their chances.
“We always have to give credit to our opponents because of the talent and the quality they have, but we should do better,” he said.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 Hiteri Foundation provided food relief packages to long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim refugees here in Kapan on Sunday, September 20. More than 175 families are taking shelter in Kapan after entering Nepal following a mass exodus from their native Myanamar. Also seen in pi Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as four Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported within 24 hours in Birgunj. All four of them had been undergoing treatment in Baba International Temporary Covid Hospital managed by National Medical College and Narayani Hospital. Among the deceased, two – 78-year-old m Read More...
KATHMANDU: Preparation has begun to devise a new technology to excavate tunnel to bring Yangri and Larke rivulets water to Kathmandu under the second phase of the much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Project. The diversion tunnel was excavated by Drilling, Blasting and Mucking (DBM) technology to Read More...
KATHMANDU: Two more Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS). According to Dr Nidesh Sapkota at the BPKIHS, a 72-year-old female from Mechinagar Municipality-8 of Jhapa died while undergoing treatment at the Special Covid Unit Read More...
Lalitpur, September 21 Teachers take online classes with internet facility provided by school at the empty classroom of Shree Rudrayanee Secondary School in Khokana, Lalitpur on Monday, September 21, 2020. The School has facilitated internet access to those students who cannot avail the same at h Read More...
KATHMANDU: Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast torrential rain accompanied by gusty winds in many places across the country starting this evening till September 25. The Department stated that the low-pressure area around the north-east of Bay of Bengal is in the process of shifti Read More...
KATHMANDU: The nationwide coronavirus infection tally surpassed 65,000 on Monday with the report of 1154 new infections. Nepal's Covid-19 count, as such, stands at 65,276. The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 17,611. Similarly, 7,403 people are placed in quarantine Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported its highest number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in a single day. As many as 16 Covid-19 fatalities were confirmed in the last 24 hours. It brings the total number of deaths in the country to nearly 427, according to data from Ministry of Health and Popu Read More...