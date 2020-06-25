Martial treble keeps Man United in top-four hunt

MANCHESTER: Anthony Martial scored Manchester United‘s first Premier League hat-trick for seven years to inspire a 3-0 home win over Sheffield United on Wednesday and maintain their hopes of a top-four finish.
The French forward’s maiden career treble was also the first by a United player in the league since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after they won their record 20th league title.
United stayed fifth in the standings on 49 points from 31 games, two behind fourth-placed Chelsea whose game in hand is a home clash with champions Manchester City on Thursday.
Martial was delighted after taking his league tally to 12 goals, surpassing his previous record of 11 amassed in the 2015-16 season.
“I feel very good, it’s the first hat-trick in my career,” he told Manchester United television.
“I’m happy because the team played very good today. (Marcus Rashford) gave me one or two assists today, so the most important thing is to win. I tried to give him a chance to score, no competition, we just want to win.”
Martial linked up to devastating effect with Rashford as United, playing at Old Trafford for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic halted the league in mid-March, dismantled the visitors.
The Frenchman scored two similar goals in the opening half, firing United into a seventh-minute lead when he reacted instinctively with his weaker left foot after good work by Rashford on the right.
After Rashford and Bruno Fernandes went close as United dominated, Martial made it 2-0 in the 44th minute when he steered home a low Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross amid more static defending by the visitors.
Mason Greenwood’s deflected shot sailed inches wide of the post before Martial capped a fine performance with a superb finish, dinking the ball over goalkeeper Simon Moore from another Rashford assist.
The hosts missed chances to add to their tally as substitute Odion Ighalo was denied by Moore and the lively Wan-Bissaka dragged his shot from 10 metres wide of the far post.
BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored his first goal of the season to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, averting a second successive draw which would have further dented the champions' La Liga title defence. Barca had slipped off the top of the tab Read More...
LONDON: West Ham United's hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a cruel blow as an own goal by midfielder Tomas Soucek and Harry Kane's first goal since December condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. The visitors were fortunate just before halftime when VAR ru Read More...
Kathmandu, June 23 Lawmakers have urged the government to expand the scale of polymerase chain reaction tests for COVID-19 across the country with special focus on vulnerable groups. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House of Representatives today, lawmakers also called on the governme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 The Supreme Court has issued an interim order, asking the government not to implement a provision of National Testing Guidelines for COVID-19 that allows people to leave quarantines after 14 days without undergoing polymerase chain reaction test if they are asymptomatic. A d Read More...
Kathmandu, June 23 The number of people using contraceptives has dropped nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic began in the country in January. With repeated extensions of the lockdown, the rate of contraceptive use has been falling. Modern methods of family planning include male an Read More...
Kathmandu, June 23 The United Nations Country Team in Nepal together with more than 30 national and international organisations today collectively launched #SpreadLove Campaign, calling for an end to stigma and discrimination against people amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. It Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 Though the government has introduced different measures that are intended to provide relief to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the plight of the medial industry — which is among the most-hit sectors today — has been overlooked. Sadly, the government is not Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 People who had gone abroad for various purposes and got stuck there due to travel restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus contagion are now returning home. However, they have faced many obstacles whether it was while booking their repatriation flights tickets, stay Read More...