KATHMANDU: The men’s national cricket team captain Gyanendra Malla has tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday.

A right-handed batsman, Malla, 30, took to social media to confirm that he had contracted the respiratory infection.

“Despite opting maximum safety measures, I have been tested Covid-19 positive”, he updated his status on his Facebook wall.

Furthermore, it has been learnt that the cricketer has developed no symptoms of the disease and is in sound health.

Read Malla’s confirmation, here:

In the same manner, vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee along with Rohit Paudel too have contracted the highly contagious disease.

