Nagarkoti wins silver

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s taekwondo player Raju Nagarkoti and three others won medals in the 2020 USA Taekwondo Open Online Poomsae Championship held in Chicago on Sunday.

Nagarkoti, who has been living in Macau, bagged silver medal in the U-50 age category, while Prem Kumar Darnal — who took part in the championship from Saudi Arabia — claimed bronze in the same event.

Nagarkoti had claimed bronze medal in the Kathmandu International Virtual Taekwondo Poomsae Championship held on November 7-8 in Kathmandu.

Likewise, Sanjiv Nepali (Macau) and Sandipa Amgai (Japan) won silver medals in U-40 and U-30 age categories respectively. A total of 417 players took part in the championship organised by Ong’s Taekowndo Academy.

