Nepal Police Club edge Sudurpaschim Province to storm into Manmohan Memorial final

Santosh Kafle

SUNSARI: Nepal Police Club (NPC) raced into the final of the Manmohan Memorial National one-day cricket tournament with a 99-run victory against Suderpaschim Province in Inaruwa of Sunsari district, on Thursday.

With this thumping victory, NPC will meet Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC), another departmental team, in the title showdown at the Inaruwa Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 230 runs for victory, Sudurpaschim were bowled out for 130 runs inside 34 overs before capitulating to 99 defeat at the hands of the departmental team today at the Inaruwa stadium.

Kiran Thaguna top-scored for Sudurpaschim with 39 runs in the losing cause. NPC’s left-arm spin bowler Sagar Dhakal claimed five scalped to disarray Sudurpaschim innings chasing a decent total against a formidable attack.

Man-of-the-match Sagar Dhakal had an impressive figure of 6.1-1-9-5.

Likewise, Lalit Rajbansi took three wickets, Lalit Bhandari and Yogendra Singh Karki chipped in with a wicket each.

After winning a toss, NPC posted a challenging total of 229 all our in 49 overs. Dipendra Singh Airee hit 68 runs in 76 balls with six fours and a maximum.

Likewise, Lalit Singh Bhandari contributed 40 runs studded with four sixes and two boundaries. Sudurpaschim Province bowlers Sher Malla, Binod Lama and Aakash Chand took three wickets each.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook