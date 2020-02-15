Nepal wins in finals of ITF Juniors U-18 Tennis Tournament

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Nepal has won the finals of the ITF Juniors U-18 Tennis Tournament in Kaski.

In women’s single category, Prerana Koirala beat Nepal’s Avilasha Bista 6-2, 6-7 (4) and 6-1 sets at the tennis court of Pokhara Stadium.

She got 30 points. She had made it to the finals by defeating India’s Garji Power and Denna Cholai in the previous match.

The tournament organised jointly by Kaski District Tennis Association and International Tennis Federation (ITF), had kicked off on February 10.

Similarly, in men’s single, India’s Aman Dhahiya beat India’s Siddhartha Jaisabin 6-4 and 6-1 sets. He got 30 points.

In men’s and women’s double, India won the matches. In women’s double, a team of Riya Aveja and Aerika Kanhagi defeated India’s pair of Udaya Shah and Garagi Power 2-6, 6-4 and 12-10 sets.

In men’s double, a pair of Aditya Roya and Jasbin Tidana beat a team of Aman Laiya and Hirak Bohora 6-3 and 6-3 sets.

