Nepal’s all-time top scorer Sabitra Bhandari ‘Samba’ features in FIFA.com

KATHMANDU: The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the international governing body of football, has written a feature on Nepal’s all-time scorer Sabitra Bhandari ‘Samba’ on its website.
FIFA.com has shared an account of how the 23-year-old Nepali footballer has realised her childhood ambitions of playing for Nepal.
Summing up her childhood experience, FIFA.com put into words her experience in her home village of Lamjung district where she used to play football barefoot with neighbourhood boys. “The ball they played with was made of socks, but it didn’t stop her dreaming big. She wanted to become a team-mate of then Nepal women’s stars Anu Lama and Jamuna Gurung,” she said.
Bhandari is quoted as saying, “When I was young, I often heard on the radio that Lama or Gurung scored for the national team.” “From then on I had the dreams of playing with them one day. When this came true, I set new goals of becoming the top scorer, which I have also fulfilled.”
Bhandari was signed by India’s Sethu FC last year which later went on to win the Indian Women’s League title.
After joining Gokulam Kerala FC this season, she continued her phenomenal prolificacy, managing 31 goals, including five hat-tricks, to fire her club to league glory, FIFA mentioned.
“I have learned a lot from playing in India,” Bhandari is quoted as saying, and adds, “It was a new experience for me playing matches for a month-long period. I was lucky enough to have played a part and won the league with two different clubs. It was the teams’ joint efforts that counted.”
Bagging these two titles have not quenched Bhandari’s thirst. She has set her goal to work hard and help Nepal become the champions in South Asia. She thinks about pursuing an overseas career in Europe if the opportunity arrives.
“Football has changed my life completely. Nobody knew me back then but now, football is my identity. The country believes in me. I am proud to be known as a footballer for my country,” Samba gleams with pride.
Kathmandu Handsanitisers, gloves and masks were our first shield of protection against the spread of coronavirus. And now people have started sanitising their homes and offices as a precautionary measure as infections keep increasing nationwide. Muna Thapa had never sanitised her Read More...
BUTWAL: Twenty-five people were sent home from Bhim hospital in Bhairahawa after recovering from Covid-19, on Monday. Among those discharged are 22 men and three women, including a 4-year-old and a 10-year-old girl. Of the 25, 10 are from Gaidahawa Rural Municipality -- including three women f Read More...
PARIS/KARACHI: Air crash investigators were en route from Pakistan to France on Monday with two 'black box' flight recorders of a Pakistani airliner that crashed in a residential area while trying to land in the port city of Karachi last month, airport officials said. An Airbus test plane, unus Read More...
At least 6,184,026 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 370,929 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. A gradual easing o Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 226 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 1,798. Of the newly infected, 213 are males while 13 females. Among them, 41 people are from Dailekh dis Read More...
BAJURA: Defeating the entire purpose of isolation, one person who tested positive for the coronavirus infection and another who tested negative, both share a common toilet facility in a Bajura hospital. According to the District Hospital, Bajura, even though there are two persons in the isolation Read More...