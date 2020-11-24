Paras Khadka nominated for ‘ICC Men’s Associate Player of the Decade’ award

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today nominated Nepal’s former skipper Paras Khadka in the ICC Men’s Associate Player of the Decade award category.

Three Scottish players Klye Coetzer, Callum Macleod, Richie Berrington; Asad Vala of Papua New Guinea; and Peter Borren of the Netherlands were also nominated under the Associate Player category.

The world’s cricket governing body announced the nominations for its much-ventured Awards of the Decade for 2010-2019.

The winners of the ICC Player of the Decade Award will be announced on December 18 2020.

