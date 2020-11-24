Paras Khadka nominated for ‘ICC Men’s Associate Player of the Decade’ award

KATHMANDU: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today nominated Nepal’s former skipper Paras Khadka in the ICC Men’s Associate Player of the Decade award category.
Three Scottish players Klye Coetzer, Callum Macleod, Richie Berrington; Asad Vala of Papua New Guinea; and Peter Borren of the Netherlands were also nominated under the Associate Player category.
The world’s cricket governing body announced the nominations for its much-ventured Awards of the Decade for 2010-2019.
The winners of the ICC Player of the Decade Award will be announced on December 18 2020.
LONDON: Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by beating Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London's last ATP Finals on Sunday. Thiem was on course to become the first Austrian to win the Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 National Examinations Board is all set to conduct the examination of Grade XII from tomorrow amidst the coronavirus crisis. Regular examination will be held until December 1. The NEB, after a long halt, had devised a new protocol allowing students to take the exam for Read More...
BURNLEY: Burnley secured their first win of the Premier League season as Chris Wood's eighth minute goal was enough to earn a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Monday. The result moves Burnley out of the bottom three up to 17th place, on five points from eight matches, wh Read More...
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 23 The sit-in and demonstration launched by local residents in front of Gaur Customs Office demanding that the border entry point, which has been closed for months, has completed its second week today. The sit-in-cum-demonstration had started from November 10 at the init Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya had announced two days ago that the metropolis would conduct free PCR tests for coronavirus. While the mayor’s announcement is unlikely to be implemented anytime soon, it is learnt that people undergoing such free P Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 23 Twenty-year-old Rina Ali Shaiyad’s marriage has been stalled for months now. Scheduled to tie the knot with a man across the border in April, her plan went awry owing to the lockdown enforced by the government in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. As uncertainty Read More...
The new provision in the ordinance will discourage village leaders from settling rape cases outside the court of law The council of ministers on Sunday took the decision to issue an ordinance by making amendments to three laws related to Criminal Code-2074, the Act related to Senior Citizens-2063 a Read More...
Focussing on the bottom-up approach in extension can somehow develop the feeling of ownership among farmers. The Nepali agriculture extension system is showing slow progress because there’s a lack of coordination between the different units working for the same sector “ What do you want to be i Read More...