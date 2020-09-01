PSG say two players have tested positive for the coronavirus

PARIS: Two Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into quarantine, the club announced on Monday without revealing their identity.
But French media said Argentine internationals Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had cut short their holidays in Ibiza after contracting the novel coronavirus.
“Two Paris Saint-Germain players are suspected of being infected with COVID-19,” said a club statement. “The state of their health is very reassuring. They have already been subjected to the appropriate health protocols.”
Both now face missing PSG’s belated start to the Ligue 1 season away at Racing Lens on Sept. 10 and at home to Olympique Marseille three days later.
The pair both featured for the French club in the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Aug. 23.
KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement o Read More...
Lalitpur, August 31 People offer morning prayer to Rato Machhindranath on Monday amid the restrictions imposed by district officials to contain the spread of coronavirus: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 693,472 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out 11 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 298 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total number of cases, 190 surfaced in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 67 infections were reported in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours while the number of the same i Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday decided to fix a standard rate for all Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted to diagnose coronavirus infection. As per the circular issued by the ministry, a meeting held to discuss mechanisms for prevention and con Read More...
NEW YORK: Off-court distractions and a neck injury could not prevent Novak Djokovic from extending his winning run this year to 23 matches and the Serbian could not be in more intimidating form ahead of the US Open. Djokovic clinched his 80th career title and equalled Rafa Nadal's record of 3 Read More...
MANCHESTER: Captain Eoin Morgan belted a blistering half-century as England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. Pakistan posted 195 for four in their 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has released a schedule for international flights, adhering to the decision made by the government to resume its operations in few countries from September 1. In the press release issued today, NAC mentioned that it would operate its regular flight in f Read More...