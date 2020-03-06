THT Online

KATHMANDU: The match between Nepal and Singapore scheduled for today under the ACC Eastern Regional T-20 Cricket Championship had to be called off due to rain.

The game to be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand was cancelled as the pitch was declared unfit for the game.

After this unexpected cancellation, the teams have shared a point each.

However, Nepal’s hope to play in the Asia Cup Qualifier has already come to an end.

Nepal crashed out of the top two race after Singapore defeated Hong Kong by 16 runs on Thursday. Singapore with 7 points remain the table-topper while the result of the match between Hong Kong and Malaysia will decide the other team for the Asia Cup Qualifier.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook