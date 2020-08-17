Rain washes out morning session in second test

SOUTHAMPTON: There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Monday as the game headed towards an inevitable draw.
Only 96.2 overs have been possible in the test, with Pakistan bowled out for 236 after winning the toss and electing to bat.
The home side are seven for one in their reply with Dom Sibley (2 not out) and Zak Crawley (5 not out) to bat if play is possible, with a wet outfield now the major problem.
The umpires will inspect the ground at 1.40pm BST.
England won the first test in Manchester by three wickets. The final match of the series is set to start in Southampton on Friday.
READ ALSO:
BARA: Owing to the steady rise in number of coronavirus infection in Bara, the District Administration Office (DAO) has decided to extend prohibitory order for indefinite period. Keeping in mind the risk of transmission in general public, District COVID-19 Coordination Committee meeting held Sund Read More...
BIRGUNJ: In a bid to make prohibitory order more effective, Parsa District Administration Office has decided to deploy Nepali Army personnel in Birgunj, one of the recent hotspots of coronavirus, on Sunday. Nepali Army was mobilised after the spread of Covid-19 was not contained even after th Read More...
Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla reached yet another final as substitute Luuk de Jong struck in the 78th minute to earn them a gritty 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday. United, already beaten in two domestic semi-finals this season, looked on course to make it third time Read More...
Kathmandu, August 16 The Supreme Court today issued an interim order telling the government to ensure that no hospital or health centre deprived anybody of medical care. A single bench of Justice Deepak Kumar Karki issued the order in response to a writ petition filed by Advocate Sunil Kumar P Read More...
NZ election postponed to Oct 17 PM Ardern says will not defer election any further Other political parties welcome move Coronavirus outbreak continues to grow WELLINGTON: New Zealand's prime minister postponed the country's general election on Monday by a month to Oct. 17 as the ci Read More...
Kathmandu, August 16 Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa today said lockdown alone was not the solution to the current crisis situation spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Introducing blanket lockdown once again will not solve the problem. Therefore, we are preparing to allow businesse Read More...
Kathmandu, August 16 No death of Nepalis living abroad due to the coronavirus was reported last week, said Non-Resident Nepalis Association today. A press release issued by the NRNA from London said it recorded zero death of Nepalis living abroad in the past week. The number of Nepalis diagnos Read More...
Kathmandu, August 16 The spread of COVID-19 in rural areas, cities and communities, and among health workers and security personnel has caused panic among civilians, said a press statement released by Informal Sector Service Centre today. The human rights NGO, urged the government not to depri Read More...