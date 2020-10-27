Roma hit back three times to hold leaders Milan

MILAN: AC Milan lost their 100 percent record in Serie A when a defiant AS Roma came from behind three times to draw 3-3 in a game featuring two controversial penalties and another Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace on Monday.
Ibrahimovic, 39, took his Serie A tally to the six from only three games, having missed two matches with a COVID-19 infection.
Alexis Saelemaekers was also on target for Milan while Edin Dzeko, Jordan Veretout and Marash Kumbulla replied for Roma.
Milan have 13 points from five games, two ahead of Napoli and Sassuolo, while Roma have eight.
Milan got off to a flying start with a goal in the second minute. Rafael Leao chipped the ball over the Roma defence where Ibrahimovic, lurking behind Kumbulla, stuck out his right leg and diverted it past Antonio Mirante.
Roma were quickly level as a debutant Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu misjudged a corner and the ball flew over him to the far post where Dzeko outjumped his marker to head in.
Tatarusanu, signed from Olympique Lyonnais, was brought into the side at the last minute after Gianluigi Donnarumma tested positive for COVID-19.
Leao also set up Milan‘s second goal two minutes after the break when he got away down the left and pulled the back into the area for Saelemaekers to side-foot past Mirante.
Roma levelled again in controversial circumstances in the 71st minute.
Ismael Bennacer and Pedro collided as they went for a loose ball, the referee gave the penalty to Roma amid angry Milan protests and Veretout converted.
Milan also won a contentious penalty eight minutes later when Gianluca Mancini collided with Hakan Calhanoglu and Ibrahimovic calmly scored, leaving Roma to protest.
Roma’s 84th minute equaliser came from another corner and Ibrahimovic was also involved when he stuck out a leg at the near post and deflected the ball into the path of Kumbulla who volleyed in.
