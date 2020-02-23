Sahara increases Aaha-Rara Gold Cup prize money

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, February 22

Sahara Club has increased the prize money of the 18th Aaha-Rara Gold Cup Football Tournament slated for March 5-14 at the Pokhara Stadium.

The champions will take home one million and one rupees, while the runners-up will get Rs 500,001, informed the organisers at a press meet today. The top two teams had received Rs 800,001 and Rs 400,001 in the previous edition.

A total of 10 teams, including seven A division outfits, will participate in the tournament but Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions San Miguel Machhindra Club will not be taking part due to the new regulations of All Nepal Football Association. “As per the AN- FA’s ruling that allows the clubs of playing a maximum of three mofussil tournament in a month, Machhindra will not participate in the Aaha-Rara Gold Cup this year,” said Sahara Club President Keshav Bahadur Thapa.

Three departmental sides, Tribhuvan Army Club, Nepal Police Club and Nepal APF Club and will fight for the title with fellow A division teams Ruslan Three Star Club, NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club, Brigade Boys Club and Sankata Club along with hosts Sahara Club, Jhapa-XI Football Club and Gangtok City Football Club of India.

The best player of the tournament will receive Aprilia scooter, while the best five individuals in their respective positions will get trophy and cash prizes.

Man of the match in every game will get Rs 5,000. Sahara UK has sponsored the trophies to the best individuals and cash prizes for man of the match. Sahara UK General Secretary Dhanu Thakali and Advisor Mahesh Gurung handed over the trophies to Sahara Club President Thapa.

Sahara Club will also felicitate a footballer with the best national player award at the opening ceremony.

The player will receive felicitation letter along with Rs 35,000 sponsored by Khem Bahadur Gurung, the former president of Kaski District Football Association.

Aaha and Rara noodles of Himshree Foods Pvt Ltd are the main sponsors of the tournament, while Hima- Aus Consultancy, Prithivi Highway Bus Operators Company, Royal Enfield and Sunrise Driving School are the co-sponsors and supporters.

Apart from organising the tournament, Sahara Club has established an academy for the underprivileged children at Dobilla in Pokhara.

Currently, 24 children from 15 districts are in the academy and they are receiving education along with football training. Sahara Club has aimed at saving around two million rupees from this year’s tournament to run the academy.

A version of this article appears in print on February 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

