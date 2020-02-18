Samriddhi in semis

KATHMANDU: Samriddhi, New Zenith, White House and Xavier International advanced to the semi-finals of the IIMS fifth Under-18 National Basketball Tournament here at the NSC covered hall on Monday.

In the quarter-final matches, Samriddhi defeated Ramechhap 81-50 riding on 31 points from Samit Gurung, while New Zenith beat Learning Realm International 73-45 in which Sijan Mahat netted 21 points for the winning team.

Likewise, Suraj Khatri scored 31 points as White House beat Gyan Niketan 86-79, whereas Xavier International edged past Times 66-60 riding in 15 points from Sabin Kumar Karki. In Tuesday’s semi-finals, Xavier will play against Samriddhi, while White House will face New Zenith.