Sherpa bags title

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Babu Sherpa won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday.

Played under stroke play full handicap format, Sherpa finished first with the score of three-under 69.

Ang Dendi Sherpa was runner-up with two-under 70. A total of 24 golfers took part in the tournament sponsored by golfer Arjun Karki.

A version of this article appears in print on November 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

