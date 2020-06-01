Speedster Rabada committed to playing for South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says he is fully committed to playing for South Africa after a difficult 2019/20 season in which he felt “out of place” and incurred a one-test ban for overzealous celebration against England.
The 25-year-old topped the International Cricket Council’s test bowler rankings in 2018 but was, by his own admission, below par in the last South African summer.
“I am 150% fully committed to playing for South Africa,” he said in an interview released by Cricket South Africa on Monday.
“The past season was a disappointment, even though my stats were OK. I just felt really rusty and out of place. I am taking it day by day to achieve my new set of goals.”
Rabada missed the crucial fourth test against England after collecting a fourth demerit point in a 24-month period for celebrating too close to visiting captain Joe Root after claiming his wicket.
He has had several run-ins with authority around what is deemed over-aggression on the pitch, leaving some to question his attitude.
“It’s passion,” he says. “Everybody has their opinion and they are entitled to that. I have identified things I needed to and will address them with the people who are closest to me and who I feel should be helping me.”
Rabada has featured in 142 international matches across all three formats since making his debut in November 2014 and he says his heavy workload has not helped.
However, the rest he has had due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been welcome, even if the circumstances are troubling.
“The five years has gone by really quickly, but there has been a huge amount of volume in my cricket,” he added.
“I am just glad that I can get a rest, though not in the way that it has come.”
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 69,582 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 111,109 Rap Read More...
LONDON: After a near three-month shutdown, elite competitive sport in England can resume from Monday behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met, the government said on Saturday. The first major event is expected to be the 2000 Guineas Stakes horse race at Newmarket on June 6, although Read More...
KATHMANDU: A pregnant woman earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a health care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Sunday. It has been learnt that the 25-year-old female who was undergoi Read More...
SOFIA: Dimitar Berbatov has backed Bayern Munich to lift the Champions League's trophy for a sixth time this season, saying the German club could have an advantage if the competition resumes after the COVID-19 stoppage due to the Bundesliga's earlier re-start. "Looking at this year’s Cha Read More...
NEW YORK: More than 6.04 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 367,902 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. He Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three months ago, Pujan Manandhar, Founder of Simplyyou.np, a décor producing start-up invested in several expensive pieces of machinery for his company. “It was a plausible step considering that the wedding season was fast approaching while regular orders and inquiries were also in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran actor Jayanendra Chand Thakuri breathed his last on May 31 after battling paralysis for almost nine years, at the age of 80. Thakuri died at at 11:20 am as per his family. The actor was cremated at Pashupati Electric Crematorium the same afternoon, which was attended by his fam Read More...