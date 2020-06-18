MANCHESTER: Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League’s return to action after the coronavirus lockdown as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0 behind closed doors at the Etihad stadium on Wednesday.
The result means Liverpool, whose lead has been cut to 22 points by second-placed City, cannot now win the title on Sunday at Everton in the Merseyside derby.
But the league table was far from the minds of the few people inside the stadium at kickoff time, with a minute’s silence for victims of the coronavirus followed by the players and officials taking a knee in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
Sterling, a prominent supporter of the movement whose slogan featured on the players’ shirts, fired home on the stroke of halftime to put the hosts ahead.
City had threatened on several occasions to provide the first goal of “Project Restart” with Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno saving efforts from Sterling and David Silva and racing out to foil Riyad Mahrez.
The goal came after Arsenal substitute David Luiz failed to deal with a ball into the box and allowed Sterling in on goal, and the Brazilian was at fault again for City’s second.
Mahrez got the wrong side of Luiz as he burst into the box and the ex-Chelsea defender put his hand on the Algerian’s back. Referee Anthony Taylor ruled he had pushed him to the ground, awarding a penalty and sending off Luiz.
Kevin De Bruyne confidently converted the spot-kick and City never looked in any danger against opponents reduced to 10 men.
City also ended the game with 10 players when Spanish defender Eric Garcia was carried off on a stretcher after a collision with his keeper Ederson. City were not able to replace him as manager Pep Guardiola had used all five available substitutes.
Guardiola’s side wrapped up the win in stoppage time when Sergio Aguero hit the post, after a neat exchange with Sterling, and substitute Phil Foden slotted home the loose ball.
Kathmandu, June 16 The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has drawn attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs to rising cases of gender based violence, domestic violence, rape, murder and suicide across the country in the past few months. In its letter sent to MoHA yesterday, MoWC Read More...
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A cheap, widely available steroid reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients. The results were announced Tuesday and the British government immediately authorized the dr Read More...
PARIS: Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark’s longest closure since World War II. France’s tourism industry is opening back up, but the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron tower won’t immediately Read More...
Kathmandu, June 16 Vehicular movement across the country came down by over 90 per cent after the government imposed nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-9 pandemic on March 24. Despite low number of vehicles on roads, country witnessed as many as 1,754 accidents that claimed 195 lives, across Read More...
Kathmandu, June 16 The main opposition Nepali Congress today demanded scrapping of the National Testing Guideline of COVID-19, and immediate withdrawal of the globally discredited Rapid Diagnostic Tests. The government should issue fresh guidelines, keeping PCR tests at the heart of strategy t Read More...
Lewandowski scored first-half winner Bayern seal eighth straight league title Treble-chasers celebrate in empty stadium BERLIN: Bayern Munich claimed their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away thanks to Robert Lewandowski's first-half strike to open Read More...
Kathmandu, June 16 The Government of India has extended financial assistance of Rs 37.23 million for construction of a sanitation facility in Pashupatinath temple complex. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Embassy of India, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administrat Read More...
Rautahat, June 16 A Dalit family of Kopawa village of Baudhimai Municipality, Rautahat, has sought help from the media to finding their daughter who was kidnapped a month ago. Anita Devi Paswan and Umesh Paswan have four daughters and two sons. While they were sleeping on May 14, a band of Read More...