Suarez scores as Barca condemn Espanyol to relegation

BARCELONA: Barcelona kept up their pursuit of leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga title race by beating city rivals Espanyol 1-0 at home on Wednesday, also condemning their neighbours to relegation from the top flight.
Luis Suarez struck the only goal of the game in the 56th minute, lashing a loose ball into the net for his 195th goal with Barca which took him past Hungarian Laszlo Kubala as the club’s third top scorer of all time.
The goal came shortly after both sides had been reduced to 10 men in a frantic start to the second half.
Barca’s teenage forward Ansu Fati was sent off for a reckless tackle five minutes after coming off the bench but Espanyol’s numerical advantage lasted only three minutes as Pol Lozano was dismissed, also following a VAR review.
Barca, chasing a third consecutive Spanish title, are on 76 points after 35 games while Real Madrid are top with 77 and can restore their four-point advantage when they host Alaves on Friday.
Espanyol, one of Spain’s most prestigious clubs, were relegated for the first time since winning promotion back to La Liga in 1994. They are bottom of the table on 24 points after 35 games.
Barca had produced one of their best performances of the season by hammering Villarreal 4-1 away on Sunday but they looked sluggish at an empty Camp Nou, which normally would have been in full voice on derby day.
“We knew how difficult this game would be because of Espanyol’s situation and we were tired from Sunday’s game and we played with less intensity,” Suarez said.
“But the important thing is that we won the game and picked up more points.”
Espanyol frustrated their more illustrious neighbours in the first half with a five-man defence and created the better chances.
Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to be aware to prevent his team mate Clement Lenglet from scoring an own goal just before halftime and Espanyol’s Didac Vila fired the loose ball against the post.
Ter Stegen had also come to Barca’s rescue earlier, spreading his body and keeping out a low strike from Adri Embarba with his leg.
“We did not play well today,” Barca coach Quique Setien said.
“Their defensive shape made life very difficult for us as they were very tight and compact and we weren’t precise enough to find a way around it.”
Barca found a way through with the help of their three forwards, as Antoine Griezmann raced to the byline and passed to Lionel Messi whose shot deflected into the path of Suarez and the Uruguayan made no mistake.
Suarez now only trails the late Cesar, who netted 232 goals for Barca and record-holder Messi who has scored 630 for the club.
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 7 Farmers in Banke were elated after Sikta Irrigation Project released water in the project’s western and eastern canals keeping in view the paddy plantation time this year. Man Bahadur Magar of Kamdi, Duduwa Rural Municipality, said he could plant paddy on time this year aft Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 7 Western Regional Hotel Association, Pokhara, has urged banks and financial institutions not to pile pressure for loan payment. Banks and financial institutions are pressing hotels and the tourism sector to pay back the loan and interest, on the ground that the fiscal year was d Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 7 The federal Parliament’s Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee has started investigating alleged irregularities carried out in the name of scientific forest management. A team of the panel comprising Shanta Chaudhary, Satya Narayan Sharma Khanal and Raj B Read More...
According to the United Nations, the coronavirus pandemic is deepening pre-existing inequalities and exposing vulnerabilities in social, political and economic systems. The pandemic has compounded the socio-economic challenges facing women. Regarding this issue, Arpana Ale Magar from The Himalayan T Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 7 Local levels have started constructing helipads to control possible loss of lives and property due to floods in Banke and Bardiya. Helipad construction is under way to rescue people trapped in the floods. Choppers can take off and land even at night time in the new helipads. Read More...
KHOTANG, JULY 7 Khotang’s Diprung Chuichumma Rural Municipality is preparing to mobilise teachers in every tole of the local level and resume teaching-learning activities from July 22. The rural municipality decided to this effect after the school remained closed for the past four months due Read More...
HETAUDA, JULY 7 Bagmati Province government will upgrade several hospitals in the province next fiscal. According to the Ministry of Social Development, the capacity of Hetauda Hospital will be upgraded to 300 beds. Bhaktapur, Sindhuli and Trishuli hospitals will be expanded to 100-bed hos Read More...
KATHMANDU The lockdown came into effect in Nepal on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus confining people to their homes while schools, offices and businesses shut down. Nobody knew how the situation would unfold and for how long the lockdown would continue. At that moment Founder of Dis Read More...