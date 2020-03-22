Tamang gets help

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Cricket Players Association of Nepal on Saturday handed over financial assistance to ailing groundsman Jaya Bahadur Tamang, who has been suffering from kidney disease.

The CPAN initiated a donation drive after Tamang was admitted to Bir Hospital and raised Rs 133,000 from the members of the men and women national teams, coaches and others. National team captain Gyanendra Malla, CPAN Secretary Raju Basnyat and national team coach Jagat Tamatta handed over the amount to Tamang’s wife, Nirmaya.

Tamang has been working at the Tribhuvan University Stadium, the lone international cricket grounds of the country, for more than 15 years.

