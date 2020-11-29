Two-goal Cavani inspires United comeback win at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON: Substitute Edinson Cavani produced a second-half masterclass, scoring twice and creating another goal as Manchester United hit back from a two-goal deficit to beat Southampton 3-2 in a Premier League cracker on Sunday.
Southampton had looked in control after Jan Bednarek headed in James Ward-Prowse’s corner in the 23rd minute before Ward-Prowse beat De Gea 10 minutes later with a curling free kick.
De Gea clattered into the post trying to keep out Ward-Prowse’s lethal effort and was replaced by Dean Henderson at halftime, and Cavani came on for Mason Greenwood.
United were much sharper and Cavani showed his quality to pick out Bruno Fernandes in space to score on the hour.
Cavani then put a header narrowly wide but as Southampton fell back deeper and deeper, the Uruguayan showed great reflexes to divert a Fernandes shot home for the equaliser.
United dominated the latter stages, and the 33-year-old Cavani struck again in stoppage time, stooping to head past Saints keeper Alex McCarthy.
The victory was United‘s eighth successive away league win and lifted them to seventh place with 16 points, one point behind Southampton.
