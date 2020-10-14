Ukraine stun Spain in noisy stadium

KYIV: Ukraine pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at a raucous Olympic Stadium as fans savoured a first ever victory over the 2010 World Cup winners.
Andriy Shevchenko’s side took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute when Viktor Tsygankov took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, after latching on to an outstanding reverse pass from Andriy Yarmolenko.
The goal was wildly celebrated by the whole Ukraine team and some 21,000 fans spaced out across the stadium, with the hosts taking advantage of UEFA regulations allowing 30% capacity at certain matches in an easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Ukraine had lost their last three outings, including a 4-0 reverse to Spain last month and a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of France in a friendly last week, after losing six players due to COVID-19 positives.
“I don’t see myself as a hero. All our team are heroes,” said match-winner Tsygankov.
The result shook up League A Group 4, giving Ukraine an outside chance of finishing top of the group with two games remaining.
Spain still lead with seven points, with Germany second on six, level with Ukraine in third, with Switzerland bottom with two points after their 3-3 draw with Germany.
“At the end of the game we entered into panic mode,” said Spain coach Luis Enrique.
“I’ve lost many games like this in my career, when you are playing better but the opponent grows in confidence then scores on the counterattack. But overall I liked what I saw from my players.”
Spain took control of the play in the first half and practically monopolised possession, nearly going ahead with a Sergio Ramos free kick which struck the bar and when Ansu Fati caught a clear sight of goal but missed the target.
Ukraine were much better after the break and Oleksandr Zubkov missed a golden chance to give them the lead when he deceived De Gea in the area but somehow missed the target with the goal gaping.
Spain then went for the jugular, as midfielder Rodri hit the post and Mikel Oyarzabal was thwarted by the outstanding Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan, who was making only his third appearance for his country after three other goalkeepers tested positive for the coronavirus.
Yet the visitors were soon undone down the other end by some lax goalkeeping from De Gea and were left to dwell on a shock defeat in the stadium where they had beaten Italy 4-0 in the Euro 2012 final.
“We played with heart and absolute commitment. We had to defend a lot and wait for our chance,” added Bushchan.
“Our plan worked 100% because we got what we wanted. All the team are heroes, they ran themselves into the ground.”
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12 The decision to prohibit COVID-19 patients from appearing in examination conducted by the Public Service commission has drawn criticism from various sectors. The PSC had recently issued the criteria for conducting the examination, saying that people infected with COVID-19 Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12 Police have arrested seven persons for operating illegal betting through online medium on the ongoing Indian Premier League cricket tournament being held in three cities of United Arab Emirates. The arrested are four Indian nationals Kuldip Sharan, 51, and Sanjeev Sharan Read More...
BAJURA, OCTOBER 12 The coronavirus infection risk has increased as the local levels in Bajura have resumed operation of schools in the district. Some teachers have returned to their work places with the virus from the Tarai, among other places. Health workers in the district said coronavir Read More...
Our agriculture sector will remain stagnant as long as we continue to depend on subsistence farming In developed countries like the USA, Israel and Japan, less than 3 per cent of their total population is engaged in the agriculture sector. But they produce more than enough food and also sell it to Read More...
The human body is nothing but our visible core. Diffused far around it are two concentric lepton ‘shells’. When two individuals approach one another, the ‘shells’ come into contact, offering a channel for the transmission of information. Take for example, the case of a mother and child, or t Read More...
A couple of years after I left the company, my senior colleague Ram reportedly died from alcohol-related disease. A former company driver announced the sad news to me. He would often visit me to mention with a tinge of regret that Ram had become a reckless mess going to doctors inebriated. R Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 12 Ten policemen, including a sub-inspector, of Dhangadi’s Border Police Post at Bahuliya in Kailali are likely to face action in connection with the death of a youth in police custody. According to District Police Office acting Chief DSP Pratik Bista, investigation has bee Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12 This year, Standard Chartered Nepal has launched enhanced mobile banking app and enhanced internet banking platform for retail clients in the country. Enhanced features include online payment of EMI in partnership with Fonepay (inter-bank), card management, personal detai Read More...