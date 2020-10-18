Werner double for Chelsea but Saints fight back in 3-3 draw

LONDON: Chelsea were held to a 3-3 draw by a spirited Southampton side who equalised in added time to earn a deserved point in a thriller on Saturday after Timo Werner had scored two early goals for the home side, his first in the Premier League.
Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard snatched a point after an injury-time free kick, glancing home Theo Walcott’s shot at the end of an entertaining and open game of fluctuating fortunes.
“I was confident we’d get another chance on the second-half performance. I was happy to get the chance and guide the ball in. On the second half performance, it was deserved,” Danish international defender Vestergaard said.
The draw left Chelsea in sixth place with eight points from five games, while Southampton are now 10th with seven.
Werner, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in June, had lit up Stamford Bridge with a delightful dummied goal in the 15th minute and another in the 28th when he lobbed advancing keeper Alex McCarthy, then headed the ball into the empty goal.
“The first half we played very well,” Werner told BT Sport. “You have to think with a clear head. Southampton put a lot of pressure on us and pressed us high. We gave them too much in terms of opportunities.”
The Germany striker should have had a third in the 40th but blazed over and three minutes later Southampton pulled one back when Danny Ings rounded keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after Werner’s compatriot Kai Havertz lost the ball deep in the Chelsea half.
Saints kept up the pressure in the second half and equalised in the 57th after some shambolic home defending when Kurt Zouma misjudged a backpass and Kepa missed the ball, which Che Adams eventually slammed into the roof of the net.
Chelsea struck back immediately with a well worked effort, the ever-busy Werner crossing for Havertz to score his first Premier League goal with a simple tap-in, only for the visitors to snatch their last-gasp leveller through Vestergaard.
“We were dominant, had a lot of possession and showed good game management,” said Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.
“The goals we conceded were too easy, we know the quality and speed of Werner and Havertz. But we never stopped believing, made the equaliser and I think the point is deserved.”
BAKU: Azerbaijan said on Saturday 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the city of Ganja due to shelling by Armenia. The Azeri Prosecutor General’s office said that two shells hit apartment buildings in the country’s second largest city. There has been no official reaction Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 The task force formed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has concluded that it is possible to build a chemical fertiliser factory in Nepal. The task force formed by the ministry under the coordination of MoALD Secretary Rajendra Prasad Bhari Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has successfully executed financial closure of Seti Nadi Hydroelectric Project having an installed capacity of 25 MW. The project is being developed by Vision Lumbini Urja Company. The project is located at Machhapuchchhre Rural Municipality and Pokhara-Lekhnath Metropolitan C Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 Agriculture Minister Ghanashyam Bhusal has pledged to ensure food security in the country as the ministry is preparing new policies and regulations to regulate the food production and distribution sector. Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the 40th World Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the mission of the present government is to put an end to poverty and establish prosperity in the country. In a message today on the occasion of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, 2020, Prime Minister Oli said that modern agricu Read More...
LONDON: It was a moment of magnificence Tottenham had become accustomed to seeing Gareth Bale produce: A shot unleashed from 25 yards, curling into the top corner of the net. As so often, Bale was Tottenham's savior on May 19, 2013. But the match-winner against Sunderland wasn't enough to squeeze Read More...
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday during early vote counting in New Zealand’s election. With about one-third of votes counted, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the amount of votes than i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,167 additional coronavirus infection cases on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 129,304. There are currently 38,737 active cases of infection in the country. Similarly, 4,715 people are staying at quarantine facilities in various parts across the coun Read More...