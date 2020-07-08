West Indies must try to win inside four days: Lara

LONDON: Batting great Brian Lara has said West Indies’ best chance of victory against England is to race out to an early lead and secure the win inside five days.
All-rounder Jason Holder is part of the tourists’ impressive bowling attack but questions remain about their batting ahead of the series opener beginning in Southampton later on Wednesday.
“They have to be able to pounce immediately,” the former West Indies captain told BBC Sport.
“England are not beaten very easily at home and are overwhelming favourites.
“They have to hit the road running and stamp their authority on England.
“I don’t think they can last five days, so they have to take these games in four days. They have to establish a lead and keep it.”
The three-test series, to be played in a bio-secure environment and without spectators, marks the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus shutdown.
“It’s going to be a series that’s watched all around the world and everybody is hoping to see a competitive series,” said Lara, whose 400 not out against England remains test cricket’s highest individual score.
“It would mean a lot to all West Indians if they could win.
“If they play good cricket on the first day of the test series, show they have the mettle to perform against England, that’s the key.”
