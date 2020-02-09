Yadav wins title

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

HETAUDA: Ajit Kumar Yadav of Nepal APF Club won the title of the Hetauda Run here on Saturday. Tanka Karki of Tribhuvan Army Club and Ganesh Singh Thakuri of APF came second and third in the men’s 10km race.

AC’s Shiva Rayamajhi and Jeevan Lama won consolation prizes. In women’s 5km race, Santoshi Shrestha of Bagmati Province came first ahead of Nepal Police Club’s Rajpura Pachhai and TAC’s Saraswoti Bhattarai.

Top three athletes in both sections received Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. A total of 7,500 athletes took part in the race which also featured fun run category. The event was organised by Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment Ministry of Bagmati Province.

Earlier, Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Paudel inaugurated the race. — HNS

A version of this article appears in print on February 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

