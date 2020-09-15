Communicable diseases hospital on cards in Morang

Himalayan News Service

DHARAN, SEPTEMBER 14

A 300-bed hospital to treat patients of communicable diseases is on the cards in Sundar Haraicha Municipality, Morang.

The new hospital will be built by BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences on a strip of land it owns.

BPKIHS, which has nine bigha land in Sundar Haraicha, took a decision to build a new dedicated facility there from its recently concluded senate.

“As per the decision of our 45th senate convened in Kathmandu and the government’s plan to construct one communicable disease treatment centre in every province, work related to project design has already taken off,” said BPKIHS Registrar Mohanchandra Regmi.

