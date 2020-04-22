Kailali youth recovers, discharged

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADI: Amrit Shahi was discharged from Seti Provincial Hospital after he recovered from the disease on Tuesday after spending 28 days in the hospital, becoming the fifth patient of novel coronavirus to have fought the disease successfully in Nepal.

A resident of Hasanpur of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City, Shahi, had landed at Tribhuvan International Airport in a flight from New Delhi on March 20 and reached Nepalgunj in Buddha Air the next day. He took a public bus to Hasanpur the same day.

Shahi was admitted to Seti Provincial Hospital on March 24 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He tested positive for the virus thrice after that. However, his last two reports for COVID-19 came negative and he was discharged from the hospital, said Jagadish Joshi at the hospital.

Before him, Raj BK, 21, of Pratappur of Lamkichuha Municipality, Kailali, a 19-year old girl from Kathmandu Prasiddhi Shrestha, a 65-year old woman and a man who contracted COVID-19 in China had recovered.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

