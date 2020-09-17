World Patient Safety Day: ‘Government committed for health workers’ safety and incentives’

KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal has expressed full commitment of the government to protect the citizens from the pandemic and also enable an environment for the health workers to provide service with security and incentives.
In a message delivered on the second World Patients Safety Day today, Minister Dhakal urged one and all to create a further safe and respectful working environment while extending thanks to the individuals and civil society organizations pitching for the safety and dignity of the health workers.
‘Safe health worker: safe patient’ has been set as the slogan of the day this year. The day is being celebrated on September 17 every year.
Noting that 72 percent of the coronavirus-infected have recovered and 379 have already lost their lives to the virus in Nepal, the minister extended tribute to the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the infected patients.
“I urge the general public to cooperate in the campaign of mandatorily abiding by the global norms and public health protocols issued by the Nepal government for the protection of entire families and communities”, stated the message.
Minister Dhakal also called for all health workers to apply their skills and competencies to the fuller extent for the prevention and control of the transmission.
Feature image: File
