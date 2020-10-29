59 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico’s Guanajuato state

MEXICO CITY: The remains of 59 bodies have been discovered in clandestine graves in a region of central Mexico that has suffered some of the highest levels of drug violence in recent years, national authorities said on Wednesday.
The grim discovery was made in the Salvatierra municipality of Guanajuato state, where the homicide rate has surged amid a raging turf war between rival drug cartels.
At least 10 of the corpses were women and most of the bodies belonged to very young people, even teenagers, according to Karla Quintana, head of Mexico’s National Search Commission.
Alarm raised by relatives of missing persons led to the largest discovery of clandestine graves in Guanajuato, she told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
“We have more possible positive developments, with which we will continue working here until we have finished the job,” she said.
Guanajuato recorded 2,250 homicides between January and August of this year, according to official data, a more than 25% increase over the same period last year
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,954 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 162,354. Of the total infections, 843 were detected in Kathmandu valley alone — 368 females and 475 males. In the last 24 hours, 696 Read More...
WARSAW, POLAND: People across Poland are vowing to stay off their jobs on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged fetuses. The nationwide strike comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have been t Read More...
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Western countries attacking Islam want to "relaunch the Crusades" as a row flared between Turkey and France about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament that standing a Read More...
BAKU: Fourteen civilians were killed on Wednesday and more than 40 wounded when Armenian armed forces shelled the Azeri town of Barda, RIA news agency cited Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office as saying. The Armenian defence ministry denied Azeri claims its forces had shelled the town. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The central committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) slated for October 31 to November 2 this year has been postponed due to the risk of COVID-19. In a press statement issued by the NCP’s central office secretaries Ishwori Rijal and Shreeram Dhakal here today, the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,409,295 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, o Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool laboured to a 2-0 win over Denmark's Midtjylland on Tuesday as a goal from Diogo Jota and a Mohamed Salah penalty secured a hard-fought Champions League Group D victory at Anfield. The win came at a cost, however, as Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp suffered another defensive bl Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp suffered another injury blow with Brazilian Fabinho joining Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in Tuesday's Champions League win over Midtjylland. Midfielder Fabinho has been filling in for Van Dijk in the centre of defence Read More...