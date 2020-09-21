At least eight dead in Mumbai building collapse, several feared trapped

MUMBAI: At least eight people were killed in India when a three-storey residential building collapsed before dawn on Monday, media reports said, while a disaster agency official said up to 25 people were believed to be trapped in the ruins.
Television showed pictures a rescue dog running over the rubble of the building in Bhiwandi, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Reuters partner ANI quoted the spokesman of Bhiwandi municipal corporation as saying eight people were dead. ANI also reported a child had been rescued.
Satya Pradhan, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force, said in a tweet that 20 to 25 people were reportedly trapped, and rescue teams had been dispatched.
Building collapses are commonplace in India, particularly during the seasonal monsoon rains, due to old and often illegal construction. There was no immediate reason provided for the latest incident in Bhiwandi.
