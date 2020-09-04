Ban virginity tests – Afghanistan rights panel

KABUL: Afghanistan‘s human rights panel on Thursday backed an “unconditional ban” on virginity tests, saying they violate rights, lack scientific basis and do nothing to protect women.
Virginity tests check whether a woman or girl’s hymen – the thin tissue that may partially cover the vagina – is torn, in an effort to determine if she has had vaginal intercourse.
In Afghanistan, they can be conducted with the consent of a female or under court order if women and girls are accused of “moral crimes”, such as running away or pre-marital sex.
But in the deeply conservative, male-dominated country, campaigners say women are often tested without consent.
Those who fail risk jail.
President Ashraf Ghani discourages testing but there is no ban and the commission lacks the teeth to enforce one.
“Conditional ‘virginity examinations’ should be banned as they have no scientific validity,” Shaharzad Akbar, head of Afghanistan‘s Independent Human Rights Commission, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Her independent government panel has no power to enforce its recommendation and its decisions are seldom followed.
“I am not very optimistic about the possibility of (a) full and unconditional ban but … we will keep pushing,” she said.
CONSENT
The United Nations calls virginity testing “painful, humiliating and traumatic” and wants it banned.
But women and girls still undergo the examination in several countries, including the United States, India and South Africa.
In conservative Afghanistan, where great value is attached to female virginity, the “aggressive” exams can damage a woman’s dignity, emotional health and social status, the report said.
Its call came a day after a government committee approved a draft law that would make consent mandatory for virginity tests.
It would need parliament’s and presidential approval to become law. The parliament is on summer break until September 21.
“Despite a court’s order or consent of a women, this unscientific and violating act of human rights cannot be justified for proving a crime”, said Shabnam Salehi, a Kabul University lecturer.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Jageshwar Gautam urged the public to refrain from indulging in activ Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Dwayne Johnson, his wife and their two children tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and have recovered now. Taking to his Instagram on September 3, Johnson posted a long video, giving updates on his health and urging people to take necessary safety precautions Read More...
Kathmandu: The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to nominate its vice-chair Bam Dev Gautam to the National Assembly today. Read Also: NCP decides on Bamdev Gautam’s name for National Assembly nomination Another NA membership hopeful Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada is probab Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 3 The Machhindranath Jatra or the Bunga Dyaḥ Jatra that was due to take place in April has been deferred this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The chariot has been standing stranded at Pulchok for months now. Lalitpur locals on Thursday gathered at Pulchok in a bid Read More...
POKHARA: At least 14 people have lost their lives while 39 others are reported missing after a flash flood swept away settlements in Dhorpatan Municipality-9 of Baglung district on Wednesday night. Police have ascertained the identities of two deceased victims while 39 others are still missing si Read More...
KATHMANDU: American illusionist David Blaine ascended nearly 25,000 feet into the Arizona sky while hanging from a cluster of jumbo-sized balloons before parachuting safely back to earth, and the stunt he called 'Ascension' was livestremed on YouTube. "It's like magic, it feels like I'm floating Read More...
KATHMANDU: Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc — the couple will produce films and series ranging from children's shows to scripted content as a part of the project. It is a major step in the plan of couple — who moved Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, has died aged 90 on September 2. Ehsan along with Kumar's another brother Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and event Read More...